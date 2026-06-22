China recorded 16% inbound, outbound transportation during Dragon Boat holiday

China Recorded An Increase Of In The Number Of Inbound And Outbound Ships

​China ​recorded an ‌increase of 16% ​in the number of ‌inbound and outbound ships, trains and vehicles over the three-day ‌Dragon Boat Festival holiday, ‌state broadcaster CCTV said on Monday.

That amounted to 305,000 inbound ⁠and ​outbound ⁠vessels, trains and automobiles during festivities ⁠that ended on Sunday.

Border inspection ​agencies in the country ⁠processed 6.7 million entries and exits ⁠of ​both Chinese and foreign travellers, CCTV said, 12.9% ⁠more than the same holiday ⁠period ⁠a year earlier.