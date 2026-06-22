China recorded 16% inbound, outbound transportation during Dragon Boat holiday
China saw a 16% surge in inbound and outbound travel during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, with 305,000 vessels, trains, and automobiles processed.
- Country:
- China
China recorded an increase of 16% in the number of inbound and outbound ships, trains and vehicles over the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday, state broadcaster CCTV said on Monday.
That amounted to 305,000 inbound and outbound vessels, trains and automobiles during festivities that ended on Sunday.
Border inspection agencies in the country processed 6.7 million entries and exits of both Chinese and foreign travellers, CCTV said, 12.9% more than the same holiday period a year earlier.
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China recorded 16% increase in inbound, outbound transportation during Dragon Boat holiday