Delhi Universities Under Scrutiny After CAG Report Revelations

Delhi Higher Education Minister Ashish Sood has called for a thorough examination of a CAG report citing serious irregularities in Delhi government universities. The report, spanning 2018-2023, highlights financial mismanagement and academic and administrative shortcomings, prompting a demand for a review by the Public Accounts Committee.

Addressing the Assembly, Sood criticized the previous administration for launching universities without sufficient infrastructure or planning. He detailed the constraints at institutions like the Delhi Teachers University and Delhi Sports University and addressed the struggles at the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University.

Sood noted improvements under the current BJP administration, citing the strengthening of the startup ecosystem and significant orders secured by students. The CAG report criticized academic issues, including non-accreditation and outdated syllabi, which have now begun to see reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)