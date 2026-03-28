US Domestic News Highlights: Tragedy, Legal Battles, and Political Moves

In significant developments across the United States, key incidents have set the nation abuzz. LaGuardia Airport in New York reopened a previously closed runway following a tragic collision involving Air Canada Express and a fire truck, resulting in the death of two pilots. Meanwhile, the tech sphere witnessed a dramatic legal maneuver as a federal judge temporarily halted the Pentagon's blacklisting of AI company Anthropic over national security concerns.

Other congressional moves stirred the political landscape, as Rep. Sam Graves announced his retirement, joining other incumbents departing amid the Republican party's efforts to maintain their majorities. President Trump himself has been proactive, ordering the payment of thousands of TSA agents in light of stalled Congressional deals, while pushing for farm equipment cost reductions amid farming sector challenges.

Beyond politics, the international stage saw the US allocating $25 million for efforts to return Ukrainian children, and NASA's Artemis II astronauts took crucial steps towards a moon mission. In a different spotlight, Tiger Woods faced legal troubles with a DUI arrest following a vehicular incident near his Florida residence.