EIB Backs €40M Green-Digital Transformation of Spain’s Retail Giant EROSKI

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a €40 million framework loan with Spanish retail group EROSKI to accelerate a large-scale transformation programme combining energy efficiency upgrades and advanced digital innovation—a move that underscores the European Union’s push to modernize its retail sector while advancing climate goals.

The financing, supported by the InvestEU programme, will enable EROSKI to upgrade approximately 1,500 retail outlets, distribution centres, and corporate facilities across Spain, positioning the company at the forefront of low-carbon, data-driven retail operations.

Green Retail at Scale: Cutting Emissions Across 1,500 Stores

A major share of the investment will target deep energy retrofitting, one of the most impactful but often underfunded areas in commercial infrastructure.

Key interventions include:

Replacement of industrial refrigeration systems with next-generation, low-emission technologies

Upgrading heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems for higher efficiency

Transition to environmentally sustainable refrigerants, reducing reliance on high global-warming-potential gases

Optimization of overall energy consumption across store networks

These measures are expected to significantly:

Reduce CO₂ emissions across EROSKI’s operations

Lower long-term energy costs amid volatile energy prices

Contribute to EU-wide decarbonisation targets under REPowerEU

Retail refrigeration alone accounts for a substantial share of energy consumption in supermarkets—often 40–60% of total electricity use—making it a critical lever for emission reduction.

Digital Transformation: AI and Data at the Core of Retail Innovation

Alongside green upgrades, the loan will finance a robust digitalisation strategy, integrating:

Artificial intelligence (AI) for demand forecasting and inventory management

Advanced data analytics to personalise customer experiences and improve operational efficiency

Enhanced cybersecurity systems to protect digital infrastructure

Smart systems to optimise logistics and supply chain performance

This dual-track approach reflects a broader European trend where sustainability and digitalisation are increasingly interlinked, driving both efficiency and competitiveness.

Boost to Jobs and Local Economic Activity

The investment programme is expected to generate short- to medium-term employment, particularly through:

Store refurbishment and retrofitting projects

Installation of new energy systems

Deployment of digital infrastructure

These upgrades will also stimulate activity across Spain’s construction, engineering, and technology sectors, reinforcing local supply chains.

Strategic Alignment with EU Policy Priorities

The EROSKI financing aligns with several major EU initiatives and policy frameworks:

EIB Group Strategic Roadmap (2024–2027): Focus on climate action and digital innovation

Climate Bank Roadmap Phase 2 (2026–2030): Scaling green investments across sectors

TechEU Initiative: Mobilising €250 billion in innovation investment by 2027

REPowerEU Plan: Reducing Europe’s dependence on fossil fuel imports

InvestEU Programme: Unlocking over €372 billion in total investment (2021–2027)

Pilar Solano, Director of Corporate Lending at the EIB, emphasized the broader impact:

“By supporting EROSKI’s investments, we are accelerating the energy transition in retail while strengthening competitiveness and sustainable growth across Europe.”

Corporate Strategy: Efficiency, Innovation, and Cooperative Growth

For EROSKI, one of Spain’s leading cooperative retail groups, the loan forms part of a broader financing strategy finalised in November 2025, reinforcing investor confidence in its long-term transformation.

Chief Financial Officer Josu Mugarra Urrutia highlighted the strategic significance:

Enhancing operational efficiency across its network

Reducing energy consumption and environmental footprint

Delivering a more agile, data-driven customer experience

He also noted that the EIB’s involvement adds credibility to the programme, aligning it with EU sustainability and innovation standards and complementing support from national and international financial institutions.

Retail Sector at a Turning Point

The EROSKI-EIB agreement reflects a broader structural shift in Europe’s retail landscape, where companies are under pressure to:

Decarbonize operations amid stricter climate regulations

Digitize rapidly to compete with e-commerce and data-driven rivals

Improve resilience against supply chain disruptions and energy volatility

By combining green infrastructure upgrades with AI-driven innovation, EROSKI’s programme represents a next-generation retail model—one that is both environmentally sustainable and technologically advanced.

A Scalable Model for European Retail

As one of the largest coordinated upgrade programmes in the European retail sector, the initiative could serve as a blueprint for other retailers across the EU.

With strong backing from the EIB and alignment with major EU funding frameworks, the project demonstrates how:

Public financial institutions can de-risk large-scale private investments

Retailers can transition toward low-carbon, high-efficiency operations

Innovation and sustainability can be deployed simultaneously at scale

As Europe accelerates its twin transition—green and digital—projects like this highlight how even traditionally energy-intensive sectors like retail can become key drivers of sustainable economic transformation.