Free State Premier Unveils Future-Focused Economic Reset Driven by AI, Green Energy and Digital Innovation

Free State Premier MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae has placed unemployment at the centre of the province’s development crisis, warning that the scale of joblessness—particularly among youth—poses a direct threat to long-term stability, economic inclusion, and social cohesion.

Addressing a high-level engagement between President Cyril Ramaphosa’s National Executive and the Free State provincial government at the University of the Free State’s Centenary Complex on Friday, the Premier outlined an ambitious, innovation-led economic repositioning strategy aimed at reversing one of the country’s highest unemployment rates.

According to Statistics South Africa’s Quarterly Labour Force Survey (Q4:2025), the Free State’s official unemployment rate stands at 37.2%, making it the second-highest in the country after the Eastern Cape (42.5%). This translates to over one million people without work in a province with a population of just under three million—an indicator of deep structural economic distress.

“Young people are bearing the greatest burden of exclusion from economic participation. This is not only unsustainable—it is a direct threat to social stability and long-term development,” Letsoha-Mathae said, underscoring the urgency of systemic reform.

A Shift Toward a Future Economy

In a notable departure from traditional economic approaches, the Premier outlined a forward-looking strategy centred on emerging industries and technological transformation. The province is actively repositioning its economy toward high-growth, globally competitive sectors that can generate scalable employment opportunities.

Key pillars of this economic reset include:

Artificial Intelligence and Robotics: The province aims to integrate AI-driven solutions into public services, agriculture, and manufacturing, while also fostering local innovation ecosystems and skills development pipelines in data science and automation technologies.

Renewable Energy and Green Hydrogen: Leveraging the Free State’s vast land and solar potential, the government plans to attract investment into renewable energy generation and position the province as a player in South Africa’s emerging green hydrogen economy—an industry projected to contribute significantly to future exports and industrial decarbonisation.

Natural Gas Development: Exploration and utilisation of natural gas resources are being prioritised as transitional energy sources that can stimulate industrial activity and energy security.

Agro-processing and Food Production: Building on the province’s agricultural strengths, the government is focusing on value addition through agro-processing hubs to enhance rural economies and create jobs across the supply chain.

Digital Economy and E-commerce: Expansion of broadband infrastructure and digital platforms is expected to unlock new markets for small businesses and integrate local enterprises into national and global value chains.

Entrepreneurship and SMME Support: Targeted interventions will aim to reduce barriers to entry for small businesses, improve access to finance, and support innovation-driven startups.

“Our focus is on building a competitive, future-oriented provincial economy that delivers real opportunities for our people,” the Premier stated.

Linking Economic Reform to Social Stability

Letsoha-Mathae emphasised that economic transformation cannot occur in isolation from social reform. Persistent challenges such as crime, substance abuse, inequality, and gender-based violence continue to undermine development gains and investor confidence.

She called for a coordinated, whole-of-government approach that integrates economic policy with social interventions, law enforcement, and community development programmes.

The Premier also reaffirmed the province’s commitment to intensifying efforts against gender-based violence and strengthening community safety, describing these as essential components of inclusive growth.

Strengthening Cooperative Governance

Friday’s engagement forms part of President Ramaphosa’s broader initiative to enhance intergovernmental collaboration and improve service delivery across provinces and municipalities.

Framed under the theme “A Nation that Works for All,” the visit reflects a constitutional mandate—outlined in Section 154—to support and strengthen local government capacity.

Letsoha-Mathae described the engagement as a critical accountability platform rather than a ceremonial exercise.

“This is an opportunity for decisive alignment between national and provincial priorities. We will present a candid reflection of where we are succeeding, where we are falling short, and where focused national support is required,” she said.

The Premier committed to improving governance standards, strengthening financial management systems, and restoring public confidence in the state’s ability to deliver.

A Turning Point for the Free State

The Free State’s economic blueprint signals a strategic pivot toward innovation, sustainability, and digital transformation at a time when traditional sectors alone are no longer sufficient to absorb the growing labour force.

With youth unemployment at crisis levels and structural inequality persisting, the province’s success will depend on its ability to translate policy into implementation—mobilising investment, building skills, and fostering inclusive participation in the emerging economy.

As national and provincial leaders deliberate on solutions, the Free State’s approach may serve as a test case for how subnational governments can leverage innovation-driven sectors to confront one of South Africa’s most enduring challenges.