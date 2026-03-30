Rajasthan Royals Dominate CSK in IPL 2026 Opener

In a commanding season opener for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Rajasthan Royals (RR) showcased remarkable dominance as they cruised to an effortless eight-wicket victory against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Guwahati.

Rajasthan's potent bowling attack, spearheaded by Jofra Archer's impressive 2/19 in four overs, Nandre Burger, and former CSK player Ravindra Jadeja, skittled CSK out for a paltry 127 in 19.4 overs. Brijesh Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, and Ravi Bishnoi also chipped in, sealing a strong bowling performance.

Facing a modest target, RR's Vaibhav Suryavanshi dazzled with a brisk 52 runs off just 17 balls, forming a solid 75-run partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal. The duo steered RR to victory in a mere 12.1 overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad acknowledged CSK's challenging start but looks ahead to future games, emphasizing the need for focus and preparation.

(With inputs from agencies.)