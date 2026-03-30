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Rajasthan Royals Dominate CSK in IPL 2026 Opener

Rajasthan Royals secured a dominant eight-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2026 opening match. RR's bowlers, led by Jofra Archer, restricted CSK to 127 in 19.4 overs. Vaibhav Suryavanshi's explosive 52 powered RR to chase down the target in just 12.1 overs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 23:50 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 23:50 IST
Rajasthan Royals Dominate CSK in IPL 2026 Opener
Ruturaj Gaikwad (left) and Riyan Parag (right) (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a commanding season opener for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Rajasthan Royals (RR) showcased remarkable dominance as they cruised to an effortless eight-wicket victory against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Guwahati.

Rajasthan's potent bowling attack, spearheaded by Jofra Archer's impressive 2/19 in four overs, Nandre Burger, and former CSK player Ravindra Jadeja, skittled CSK out for a paltry 127 in 19.4 overs. Brijesh Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, and Ravi Bishnoi also chipped in, sealing a strong bowling performance.

Facing a modest target, RR's Vaibhav Suryavanshi dazzled with a brisk 52 runs off just 17 balls, forming a solid 75-run partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal. The duo steered RR to victory in a mere 12.1 overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad acknowledged CSK's challenging start but looks ahead to future games, emphasizing the need for focus and preparation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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