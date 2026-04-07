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Uttar Pradesh Boosts Pay for Shiksha Mitras and Instructors

The Uttar Pradesh government has approved an Rs 8,000 monthly increase in the honorarium for Shiksha Mitras and part-time instructors in government primary schools. This change, effective from April 1, will impact over 166,000 educational staff and increase financial expenditures by over Rs 1,350 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-04-2026 14:56 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 14:56 IST
Uttar Pradesh Boosts Pay for Shiksha Mitras and Instructors
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Uttar Pradesh government has sanctioned an enhancement of Rs 8,000 per month in the honorarium for Shiksha Mitras and part-time instructors employed in government primary schools. This decision emerged from a cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday.

Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh announced that the monthly honorarium for Shiksha Mitras would rise from Rs 10,000 to Rs 18,000, while for Anudeshaks, it would increase from Rs 9,000 to Rs 17,000. Implementation of this pay hike will commence from April 1, with revised payments being disbursed starting May 1.

This adjustment is set to impose an additional fiscal burden of Rs 1,138.12 crore on the state exchequer for Shiksha Mitras and Rs 217.5 crore for part-time instructors. The state currently employs 1,42,929 Shiksha Mitras and 24,717 part-time instructors across its educational infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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