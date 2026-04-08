Chinese officials encouraged Iran to look for a path toward a ceasefire in war with the US, AP sources say.
PTI | Beijing | Updated: 08-04-2026 06:21 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 06:21 IST
Chinese officials encouraged Iran to look for a path toward a ceasefire in war with the US, AP sources say.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- diplomacy
- ceasefire
- negotiations
- peace
- Middle East
- international relations
- tensions
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