Keiko Fujimori Leads, Ricardo Belmont Surges in Peru's Presidential Race
Keiko Fujimori leads Peru's presidential polls ahead of Sunday's election, with Ricardo Belmont making a surprise surge. None of the 35 candidates are expected to secure over 50% of the vote, predicting a runoff on June 7. Many voters remain undecided, with a +/-2.8% margin of error.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 06:19 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 06:19 IST
Keiko Fujimori, the right-wing candidate and daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori, is leading in the polls as Peru approaches its presidential election this Sunday, according to Ipsos Peru.
Ricardo Belmont, former mayor of Lima, has unexpectedly risen to a technical tie for second place along with three other candidates.
With 24% of voters undecided and none of the candidates expected to achieve a majority, a runoff election is anticipated for June 7.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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