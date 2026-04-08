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Deutsche Bank and Akshaya Patra Unveil New Kitchen to Boost Child Nutrition in Pune

Deutsche Bank, in collaboration with The Akshaya Patra Foundation, inaugurates a centralized kitchen in Pune as part of the PM POSHAN scheme. This state-of-the-art facility will serve nutritious mid-day meals to 25,000 children across 29 schools, aiming to improve nutrition and education outcomes in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 08-04-2026 11:26 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 11:26 IST
Deutsche Bank and Akshaya Patra Unveil New Kitchen to Boost Child Nutrition in Pune
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In a joint effort to enhance child nutrition and education in Pune, Deutsche Bank and The Akshaya Patra Foundation have opened a cutting-edge kitchen facility. Launched under the PM POSHAN initiative, it is set to serve nourishing mid-day meals to 25,000 students from 29 schools.

The inauguration featured prominent figures such as Kaushik Shaparia of Deutsche Bank and Shridhar Venkat of The Akshaya Patra Foundation, highlighting the partnership's commitment to addressing classroom hunger and improving education.

The kitchen is designed to high standards of food safety and operational efficiency, with electric vehicles distributing meals within a 20-kilometre radius and setting a benchmark for sustainable practices. This marks a key milestone for Deutsche Bank's CSR endeavors and Akshaya Patra's ongoing mission to nourish young minds across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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