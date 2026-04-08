Deutsche Bank and Akshaya Patra Unveil New Kitchen to Boost Child Nutrition in Pune
Deutsche Bank, in collaboration with The Akshaya Patra Foundation, inaugurates a centralized kitchen in Pune as part of the PM POSHAN scheme. This state-of-the-art facility will serve nutritious mid-day meals to 25,000 children across 29 schools, aiming to improve nutrition and education outcomes in the region.
- Country:
- India
In a joint effort to enhance child nutrition and education in Pune, Deutsche Bank and The Akshaya Patra Foundation have opened a cutting-edge kitchen facility. Launched under the PM POSHAN initiative, it is set to serve nourishing mid-day meals to 25,000 students from 29 schools.
The inauguration featured prominent figures such as Kaushik Shaparia of Deutsche Bank and Shridhar Venkat of The Akshaya Patra Foundation, highlighting the partnership's commitment to addressing classroom hunger and improving education.
The kitchen is designed to high standards of food safety and operational efficiency, with electric vehicles distributing meals within a 20-kilometre radius and setting a benchmark for sustainable practices. This marks a key milestone for Deutsche Bank's CSR endeavors and Akshaya Patra's ongoing mission to nourish young minds across India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Corruption Scandal Unveiled: Maharashtra Education Board Official Arrested
Chandrababu Naidu Calls for Educational Overhaul in Andhra Pradesh
IGNOU: A Beacon of Educational Equality and Innovation
IGNOU: Revolutionizing Distance Education in India
Congress manifesto promises free education up to post-graduate level, Rs 2,000 per month, free govt transport to women of Bengal.