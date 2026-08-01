"Better if this flood would also kill us": Sivasagar residents uncertain about future amid Assam floods

As Assam continues to grapple with severe flooding in many areas, residents in Sivasagar district have described harrowing details about the rising water levels in the area, which have tragically affected their daily lives and livelihood. Many locals said that they are uncertain about their future after the water clears out from the area. The homes and infrastructure were heavily impacted as roads are full of heavy mud. The district administration and concerned departments are continuously trying to clear the roads.

50-year-old Rajen Pradhan and his wife Uma Pradhan expressed total helplessness and were clueless about their future after the July 19 devastating flood killed dozens of their cows and damaged properties at Nepali Khuti area in Assam's Sivasagar district. "Our home is located near Dikhow river. When the devastating flood came on July 19, we had never seen it earlier in my life. This flood has destroyed all, washed away our cows. Selling cow milk is our only income source. Every day we sold around 300 litres of cow milk per day. But this flood killed our cows. Now we are totally helpless. We are clueless about how we will start our life," Rajen Pradhan told ANI.

He further said that they saved their lives after taking shelter on the roof. "It would have been better if this flood had also killed us. We are now alive, but the flood destroyed everything," Rajen Pradhan said.

Not only Rajen Pradhan and his family, but almost all villagers of Nepali Khuti village under Nazira assembly constituency in Sivasagar district have also faced similar problems, and many villagers are now homeless after flood waters washed away or completely damaged their houses and household goods which they purchased with their hard-earned money. Bishnumaya Sharma and Bhimlal Giri told ANI that the flood waters completely damaged their houses.

"I have never seen this type of flood in my entire life. My house was completely damaged by flood waters," 70-year-old Bhimlal Giri told ANI. The flood waters are receding, but every house of Nepali Khuti village is filled with heavy mud, and people are struggling to live after the rains also start.

All connecting roads to Nepali Khuti village and nearby villages are still filled with muds, debris, and it will take time to clear for vehicular movement. According to the reports of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 82 people have lost their lives in floods in the state so far.

Earlier on Friday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude to industrialist Gautam Adani for contributing Rs 11 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support relief and rehabilitation efforts for people affected by floods in the state. In a post on X, Sarma said the contribution would strengthen the state government's efforts to assist flood-affected families. (ANI)