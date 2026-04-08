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Galgotias University Elevates Global Education Standards in Tech

Galgotias University has made significant strides in global technology education by achieving high rankings in the QS World University Rankings for Computer Science and Information Systems. This recognition affirms Galgotias as a hub of education and research, aligning academic offerings with global workforce needs in emerging technology fields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greaternoida | Updated: 08-04-2026 15:19 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 15:19 IST
Galgotias University Elevates Global Education Standards in Tech
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Galgotias University, a leading private educational institution in Uttar Pradesh, is redefining the global tech education landscape through its impressive achievement in the 2026 QS World University Rankings by Subject.

The recent rankings, published by Quacquarelli Symonds, position Galgotias within the 601–650 band globally for Computer Science and Information Systems, marking it as a quintessential center for education and research innovation.

This accolade also emphasizes the university's commitment to developing a robust academic ecosystem with focuses on artificial intelligence, data science, and cybersecurity, thus preparing future-ready talent for the expanding knowledge economy in India and beyond.

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