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Delhi's CM Shri Schools Open Admissions for Academic Excellence

Admissions to Delhi's CM Shri Schools for the 2026–27 session will open on April 13 for Classes 6 and 9, and on May 7 for Class 11. The initiative seeks to provide enhanced public education with modern facilities and curriculum. Eligible Delhi residents can apply according to specified criteria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 16:04 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 16:04 IST
Delhi's CM Shri Schools Open Admissions for Academic Excellence
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Delhi's CM Shri Schools are set to commence admissions for the 2026–27 academic year, opening applications on April 13 for Classes 6 and 9, and on May 7 for Class 11. The Directorate of Education has announced these dates, aiming to facilitate an objective selection process.

The entrance exams for Classes 6 and 9 are slated for the last week of March, while Class 11's examination will take place in May, as per an official public notice. Results for the lower classes will be out by April 30, with the Class 11 outcomes expected on May 25.

This educational initiative, supported by a recent launch by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, seeks to bolster public education through modern infrastructure and a comprehensive curriculum, enhancing opportunities for students in 75 government schools.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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