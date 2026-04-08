SMSIF 2026: Pioneering Sustainable Growth for India's Future
IIM Kashipur will host the 2nd International Conference on Sustainable Management Strategies for India's Future (SMSIF 2026) to explore sustainable business solutions. Key figures and experts will discuss strategies aligned with India's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, focusing on resilience, innovation, and inclusive growth.
- Country:
- United States
The Indian Institute of Management Kashipur is preparing to host the second International Conference on Sustainable Management Strategies for India's Future (SMSIF 2026) from April 9 to 11. This event aims to unite top academicians, industry leaders, and policymakers to chart a course for India's sustainable and self-reliant future.
Against the backdrop of India's rapid economic ascent and the broader vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, the conference will explore the synergy between traditional Indian knowledge, modern management practices, and technological innovations. By emphasizing sustainability, the conference seeks to influence India's development trajectory positively.
The event will feature influential keynote speakers, interactive sessions, and networking opportunities, providing a comprehensive platform for idea exchange and collaboration. IIM Kashipur aims to reinforce its leadership in management education and research through this seminal gathering.
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