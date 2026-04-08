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Himachal to Expand Medical Education: More PG Seats

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced an increase in postgraduate seats across the state's medical colleges to improve healthcare. Efforts include a faculty age limit extension to 65, investment in modern equipment, and filling of all vacant positions by November. Major allocations have been announced for Chamba and Nahan Medical Colleges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 08-04-2026 21:16 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 21:16 IST
Himachal to Expand Medical Education: More PG Seats
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Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced plans to increase postgraduate seats in all medical colleges statewide. This move aims to elevate patient care significantly.

During a review of the Medical Education Department, Sukhu emphasized the need for effective healthcare services. Additional postgraduate seats have been allocated, including 57 in Tanda, 29 in Mandi, and 96 in Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, among others.

Addressing faculty shortages, particularly in new institutions, Sukhu confirmed an increase in the retirement age for professors to 65 years over the next three years. Substantial funds are being directed towards equipment and infrastructure, with Rs 500 crore earmarked for Nahan Medical College's construction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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