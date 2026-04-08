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Revolutionizing Healthcare: Jharkhand's Bold Initiatives

Jharkhand's Health Minister Irfan Ansari announced new healthcare measures including setting up health cottages in panchayats, launching 747 Abua medical stores, and incorporating AI-driven technologies. A monitoring cell will ensure service quality, and a new policy will enhance blood availability, making healthcare accessible and efficient across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 08-04-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 18:51 IST
Revolutionizing Healthcare: Jharkhand's Bold Initiatives
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to enhance healthcare delivery, Jharkhand's Health Minister Irfan Ansari has disclosed plans to establish 'health cottages' in every panchayat. These facilities aim to provide treatment and a conducive health environment, as stated during a state-level workshop on eSanjeevani telemedicine in Ranchi.

Ansari also announced the launch of 747 Abua medical stores, which will improve medication accessibility while providing guidance on drug usage, possible side effects, and consumption methods. In addition, advanced and AI-based technologies are set to be integrated into the healthcare infrastructure for comprehensive system upgrades.

A monitoring cell will be formed to ensure the delivery of quality health services, alongside a new policy to streamline blood availability. This includes distribution through a dedicated agency and a toll-free number for public convenience. Distinguished medical professionals were honored during the event for their exemplary contributions to healthcare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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