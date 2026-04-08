CareCon 2026: Pioneering a Patient-Centric Healthcare Revolution

In a groundbreaking initiative, CareCon 2026 gathered healthcare stakeholders to advocate for a shift towards patient-centric care in India.

The conference, organized by Pacific OneHealth, stressed reorienting healthcare models to prioritize patient experiences and dignity. Advocates urged systemic change from institutional convenience to patient-focused care.

Award highlights celebrated commitment to compassion in healthcare and the media's role in accurate health reporting. The event also launched the OneHealth Medical Bulletin to bridge public knowledge gaps.

(With inputs from agencies.)