CareCon 2026: Pioneering a Patient-Centric Healthcare Revolution
CareCon 2026, organized by Pacific OneHealth, assembled diverse stakeholders in India to advocate for a more patient-centric healthcare system. Discussions emphasized reorienting delivery models towards patient-driven care. The event also celebrated excellence in healthcare compassion and journalism, launching the OneHealth Medical Bulletin to enhance public awareness.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 14:49 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 14:49 IST
- Country:
- India
In a groundbreaking initiative, CareCon 2026 gathered healthcare stakeholders to advocate for a shift towards patient-centric care in India.
The conference, organized by Pacific OneHealth, stressed reorienting healthcare models to prioritize patient experiences and dignity. Advocates urged systemic change from institutional convenience to patient-focused care.
Award highlights celebrated commitment to compassion in healthcare and the media's role in accurate health reporting. The event also launched the OneHealth Medical Bulletin to bridge public knowledge gaps.
(With inputs from agencies.)