Max Healthcare's Strategic Expansion: A New Chapter in Odisha

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd has taken a significant step towards expanding its footprint in India by acquiring a 58.4% controlling stake in Kalinga Hospital Ltd.

This Rs 300 crore deal, marking the company's foray into Bhubaneswar, Odisha, underscores Max Healthcare's commitment to providing superior healthcare services in rapidly growing regions.

Established in 1997 and accredited by NABH, Kalinga Hospital's 250-bed facility, located on a sprawling 10-acre campus, offers potential for expansion to over 1,000 beds, according to Max Healthcare Chairman Abhay Soi.