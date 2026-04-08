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Max Healthcare's Strategic Expansion: A New Chapter in Odisha

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd has announced its acquisition of a 58.4% controlling stake in Kalinga Hospital Ltd, expanding its presence into Bhubaneswar, Odisha. This strategic move is aimed at enhancing healthcare services in the region. The transaction is subject to conditions precedent outlined in the agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 14:49 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 14:49 IST
Max Healthcare's Strategic Expansion: A New Chapter in Odisha
  • Country:
  • India

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd has taken a significant step towards expanding its footprint in India by acquiring a 58.4% controlling stake in Kalinga Hospital Ltd.

This Rs 300 crore deal, marking the company's foray into Bhubaneswar, Odisha, underscores Max Healthcare's commitment to providing superior healthcare services in rapidly growing regions.

Established in 1997 and accredited by NABH, Kalinga Hospital's 250-bed facility, located on a sprawling 10-acre campus, offers potential for expansion to over 1,000 beds, according to Max Healthcare Chairman Abhay Soi.

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