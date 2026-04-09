Leading the Future: Dr. Anshu Kataria's Transformative Vision for Indian Education

Dr. Anshu Kataria has been recognized as the 'Best Leader of Unaided Colleges of India' by Cabinet Minister Sh. Sanjeev Arora at the Iconic Leadership Awards in Mohali. Dr. Kataria, who serves as President of Punjab Unaided Colleges Association (PUCA), is at the forefront of expanding unaided college initiatives across India.

PUCA, led by Dr. Kataria, plans to unify around 8,000 technical institutions nationally, with current collaborations in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. This move seeks to guide youth and transform India into an educational superpower by 2040.

Dr. Kataria's early life posed challenges, but his resolve saw him rise from a school dropout to an esteemed educationist. His efforts in reforming educational policies have alleviated issues for students and institutions, and his advocacy for flexible academic systems and structural reforms in technical and medical education remains impactful.

(With inputs from agencies.)