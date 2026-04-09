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Leading the Future: Dr. Anshu Kataria's Transformative Vision for Indian Education

Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman of Aryans Group of Colleges and President of PUCA, was honored with the 'Best Leader of Unaided Colleges of India' award. Under his leadership, PUCA aims to unite 8,000 institutions nationally, enhancing India's education ecosystem. From humble beginnings, Dr. Kataria has become a prominent educationist driving significant reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 09-04-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 17:14 IST
Leading the Future: Dr. Anshu Kataria's Transformative Vision for Indian Education
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Dr. Anshu Kataria has been recognized as the 'Best Leader of Unaided Colleges of India' by Cabinet Minister Sh. Sanjeev Arora at the Iconic Leadership Awards in Mohali. Dr. Kataria, who serves as President of Punjab Unaided Colleges Association (PUCA), is at the forefront of expanding unaided college initiatives across India.

PUCA, led by Dr. Kataria, plans to unify around 8,000 technical institutions nationally, with current collaborations in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. This move seeks to guide youth and transform India into an educational superpower by 2040.

Dr. Kataria's early life posed challenges, but his resolve saw him rise from a school dropout to an esteemed educationist. His efforts in reforming educational policies have alleviated issues for students and institutions, and his advocacy for flexible academic systems and structural reforms in technical and medical education remains impactful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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