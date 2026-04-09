Village Dispute: Anganwadi Teacher Allegedly Tied to Tree Over Money Row

A startling incident has emerged from a village in Sangareddy district, Telangana, where an Anganwadi teacher was allegedly tied to a tree by five individuals over a money dispute, the police reported on Thursday.

The woman lodged a police complaint on Wednesday, revealing that the previous day, she was confronted by the accused who claimed her husband owed them money and insisted on its repayment. She assured them of discussing the matter with her husband, authorities noted.

Despite her assurance, the five individuals reportedly tied her to a tree, accusing her and her husband of not settling the debt. Intervention from village elders later freed her, while a police case has been registered as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)