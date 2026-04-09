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Transforming Nutrition: From Poshan Abhiyaan to Jan Andolan

Union Women and Child Development Minister Annpurna Devi emphasized turning the Poshan Abhiyaan into a 'jan andolan' to enhance nutrition and brain development in children's first six years. She highlighted reducing screen time, leveraging Anganwadi centers, and continuous public awareness as crucial steps in this campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 19:09 IST
Transforming Nutrition: From Poshan Abhiyaan to Jan Andolan
  • Country:
  • India

Union Women and Child Development Minister Annpurna Devi has called for the Poshan Abhiyaan to evolve into a 'jan andolan,' aiming to improve child nutrition and brain development during the first six years of life. The eighth edition of Poshan Pakhwada, launched by Devi, underscores reducing screen time and maximizing nutritional benefits.

Devi stressed that these formative years are critical, as 85% of brain development occurs within this period. The initiative is framed as a people's movement under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Highlighting the role of Anganwadi centers, Devi noted their extensive reach across India's villages, serving 8.9 crore beneficiaries.

The minister urged states to identify and uplift underperforming districts by fostering competition and sharing best practices. Emphasizing the continuous nature of nutritional efforts, Devi called for reduced screen exposure for children and encouraged active engagement from families. Digital tools like the Poshan Tracker app and initiatives such as the Aadharshila and Pankhudi portal were promoted to enhance the effectiveness and reach of Anganwadi services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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