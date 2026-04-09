Delhi Police Busts Major Human Trafficking Racket in Central Delhi

Eight women, including a minor, were rescued by the Delhi Police in a major crackdown on a human trafficking and prostitution racket in Sadanand Marg, central Delhi, officials reported on Thursday.

The operation, executed on April 8, followed critical intelligence regarding unlawful activities in the vicinity of Ajmeri Gate. After receiving the tip-off, a tactical unit from Kamla Market police station conducted a thorough raid, unveiling a network of traffickers exploiting women from diverse locations such as West Bengal, Assam, and Nepal.

Among the apprehended suspects were two Nepali nationals, Gopi Ram Parihar alias Suraj and Luma Kant Pandey, who managed the operation's finances and logistics. Law enforcement seized significant evidence, including nearly Rs 1.97 lakh in cash, foreign currency, and narcotics. Efforts continue to capture other key figures behind the enterprise.

(With inputs from agencies.)