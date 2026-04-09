Haryana Rationalisation Commission Proposes Major Revamp of HSSC
The Haryana Rationalisation Commission has submitted a report suggesting a significant restructuring of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC). This report aims to enhance the efficiency of HSSC, which is pivotal in recruiting for 'Group C' and 'Group D' posts, representing a major percentage of Haryana's state jobs.
- Country:
- India
On Thursday, the Haryana Rationalisation Commission presented its report to the state government with a focus on revamping the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC). This commission plays a crucial role in the recruitment process for 'Group C' and 'Group D' posts, which make up 85 to 90 percent of the state's employment positions.
The commission's chairman, Rajan Gupta, a retired IAS officer, submitted the comprehensive report to Haryana's Chief Secretary, Anurag Rastogi. Highlighting the proposed reforms, the spokesperson outlined meetings with HSSC's leadership to address ongoing challenges and recommend a new and robust organizational structure.
This restructuring includes creating specialized wings and branches, such as recruitment, scrutiny, examination, and legal branches. With 26 reports already submitted on various governmental departments, the commission is nearing completion of additional reports for 22 departments, set for submission within a month.
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