Karnataka's PUC-2 Exam Success: Girls Lead with Stellar Scores

The results of Karnataka's PUC-2 Examination-1 for 2026 were released, showcasing a remarkable overall pass percentage of 81.58. Students across the state demonstrated exceptional performance, especially girls, who achieved an impressive 88.70% pass rate.

Among the different college types, residential PU colleges excelled with a leading 93.99% pass rate, followed by unaided and aided colleges. Government colleges, however, lagged significantly behind.

In terms of medium of instruction, English medium students outperformed their Kannada medium counterparts. As students gear up for PUC-2 Examination-2, the registration and application processes are underway, ensuring a streamlined transition for participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)