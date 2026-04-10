Embracing Humanity: Education for Global Welfare

During the convocation ceremony at Hemchandracharya North Gujarat University, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat emphasized the importance of integrating humanity in education. Addressing 54,346 graduates, he advocated for using education as a tool for global welfare and self-growth, underscoring the need to keep humanity at the forefront.

The governor praised Patan's legacy of knowledge and highlighted its historical contributions to education and the arts. He urged students to emulate the dedication of ISRO scientists and learn from their commitment, drawing parallels with the philosophies of Indian sages and Mahatma Gandhi to inspire the youth.

ISRO's Space Applications Center Director, Nilesh Desai, echoed similar sentiments, encouraging students to view failure as a stepping stone for success. Sharing ISRO's ethos, he advised students not to fear failure but see it as an opportunity for growth, aligning with former President APJ Abdul Kalam's teachings.

(With inputs from agencies.)