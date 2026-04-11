Teenage Sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shines in Rajasthan Royals Victory

Fifteen-year-old cricket prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi delivered an outstanding performance, scoring 78 runs off just 26 balls, propelling Rajasthan Royals to a decisive victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their latest IPL clash.

Renowned seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar expressed admiration for Sooryavanshi's batting, highlighting the teenager's maturity and precision in his shot-making. Sooryavanshi's contribution was crucial as Rajasthan Royals outperformed the defending champions.

Despite Sooryavanshi's brilliance, Bhuvneshwar Kumar maintained that their team was not entirely outplayed. The game saw strategic changes as RCB adjusted their lineup by including all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, which ultimately affected their bowling strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)