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Teenage Sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shines in Rajasthan Royals Victory

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, just 15, showcased remarkable skill by scoring 78 off 26 balls, leading Rajasthan Royals to triumph over Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Despite his young age, Sooryavanshi displayed maturity and composure at the crease, earning praise from seasoned players like Bhuvneshwar Kumar. His performance continues to fuel Rajasthan's unbeaten streak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 11-04-2026 12:06 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 12:06 IST
Teenage Sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shines in Rajasthan Royals Victory
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
  • Country:
  • India

Fifteen-year-old cricket prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi delivered an outstanding performance, scoring 78 runs off just 26 balls, propelling Rajasthan Royals to a decisive victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their latest IPL clash.

Renowned seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar expressed admiration for Sooryavanshi's batting, highlighting the teenager's maturity and precision in his shot-making. Sooryavanshi's contribution was crucial as Rajasthan Royals outperformed the defending champions.

Despite Sooryavanshi's brilliance, Bhuvneshwar Kumar maintained that their team was not entirely outplayed. The game saw strategic changes as RCB adjusted their lineup by including all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, which ultimately affected their bowling strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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