DMK's Rs 8,000 coupon scheme to buy home appliances is poll 'superstar', will strengthen local economy: Stalin.
PTI | Tamilnadu | Updated: 11-04-2026 12:06 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 12:06 IST
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DMK's Rs 8,000 coupon scheme to buy home appliances is poll 'superstar', will strengthen local economy: Stalin.
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