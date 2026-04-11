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Tragic Pilgrimage: Mourning in Ludhiana After Devastating Boat Accident

A tragic boat accident in Vrindavan claimed the lives of 10 pilgrims from Ludhiana's Jagraon and Dugri areas, leaving 22 injured and five missing. The affected community mourns deeply, with businesses closed as a sign of respect. Relatives and officials express their grief and wait for the return of more victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 11-04-2026 12:12 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 12:12 IST
Tragic Pilgrimage: Mourning in Ludhiana After Devastating Boat Accident
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The town of Jagraon in Ludhiana is enveloped in sorrow after a boat capsized in the Yamuna River near Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, causing the deaths of 10 local pilgrims. Twenty-two others sustained injuries, while the fate of five remains uncertain.

The tragedy struck a group from the Shri Banke Bihari Club during their spiritual journey, leaving the community in mourning. As a gesture of collective grief and respect, local businesses in Jagraon will remain shut until the last rites are conducted.

Officials confirmed the return of the bodies of Rakesh Gulati, his wife Anju, and Minu Bansal, sparking an outpouring of grief from family members. The Punjab administration has set up control rooms to assist affected families during this tragic time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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