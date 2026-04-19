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The Impact of NEP 2020 on West Bengal's Higher Education: A Crisis Unfolding

The All Bengal University Teachers Association (ABUTA) criticizes the National Education Policy 2020 and its effects on West Bengal's higher education. They highlight declining admissions, infrastructural deficits, and alleged policy failures, urging voters to support parties that oppose these 'anti-people education policies' in the upcoming assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-04-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 17:22 IST
The Impact of NEP 2020 on West Bengal's Higher Education: A Crisis Unfolding
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  • India

The All Bengal University Teachers Association (ABUTA) has voiced strong criticism regarding the impact of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 on West Bengal's higher education sector.

They released a document ahead of the state's assembly elections, alleging a severe strain on educational infrastructure due to policy implementation. Enrollment numbers have shown a stark decline, with only 28% of available undergraduate seats filled.

ABUTA accuses state policies of promoting the privatisation and commercialisation of education, undermining education quality and accessibility. They call for voters to support parties opposing these changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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