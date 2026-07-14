Hunger Strike Sparks National Debate on Education Reforms

A significant protest is unfolding in central Delhi, where renowned social activist Sonam Wangchuk has entered the 17th day of a hunger strike. His actions demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, following exam paper leaks that affected millions.

Gaining substantial traction on social media, the Cockroach Janta Party, led by 30-year-old Abhijeet Dipke, supports Wangchuk. Despite worsening health, including an 8.5 kg weight loss, the activists press on, reflecting dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

With India's youth facing high unemployment rates and educational disruptions, the call for reform resonates deeply, mobilizing young Indians to action. Opposition leaders have urged Wangchuk to end his fast, highlighting his role as a symbol of democratic and environmental dedication.