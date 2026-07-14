Hunger Strike Sparks National Debate on Education Reforms

Sonam Wangchuk, an influential Indian activist, has been on a hunger strike for 17 days, calling for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over exam paper leaks. Supported by the youth-driven Cockroach Janta Party, this protest highlights growing frustrations among young Indians seeking governmental accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 13:29 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 13:29 IST
Hunger Strike Sparks National Debate on Education Reforms
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A significant protest is unfolding in central Delhi, where renowned social activist Sonam Wangchuk has entered the 17th day of a hunger strike. His actions demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, following exam paper leaks that affected millions.

Gaining substantial traction on social media, the Cockroach Janta Party, led by 30-year-old Abhijeet Dipke, supports Wangchuk. Despite worsening health, including an 8.5 kg weight loss, the activists press on, reflecting dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

With India's youth facing high unemployment rates and educational disruptions, the call for reform resonates deeply, mobilizing young Indians to action. Opposition leaders have urged Wangchuk to end his fast, highlighting his role as a symbol of democratic and environmental dedication.

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