Uddhav Thackeray Rallies Behind NEET Leak Protesters, Calls for National Unity

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray backs the Cockroach Janta Party's protest at Jantar Mantar, supporting Sonam Wangchuk and Abhijeet Dipke over NEET paper leak claims. Thackeray urges national and political solidarity to address examination irregularities affecting India's future and announces support for the planned march to Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 14:44 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 14:44 IST
Uddhav Thackeray Rallies Behind NEET Leak Protesters, Calls for National Unity
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a significant show of political solidarity, Uddhav Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), extended robust support on Monday to the protest spearheaded by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar. The protest, primarily centered around alleged irregularities in NEET examinations, saw the involvement of noted climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke.

Addressing a press conference, Thackeray underscored that the issue transcends political boundaries, emphasizing its critical implication on the nation's youth. He urged both the public and political entities to unite in raising their voices against the backdrop of widespread examination controversies. He extended his full support to Sonam Wangchuk, who has commenced an indefinite hunger strike at the protest site.

Thackeray's call to action comes on the heels of persistent inaction over the NEET paper leak, with Maharashtra emerging at the center of these alleged irregularities. As Thackeray advocates for national attention to these grave concerns, he reiterated support for the impending July 20 march to Parliament, appealing to leaders across the spectrum, including Congress's Rahul Gandhi, to join the movement for change.

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