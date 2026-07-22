Rising Youth Dissent: Education Minister Faces Resignation Demands Amid Massive Protests

A wave of protests is sweeping across India, catalyzed by the leak of medical school entrance exam papers affecting millions. The uproar has seen opposition parties and student demonstrators demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The protests have morphed into a significant challenge for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with tens of thousands taking to the streets of New Delhi. Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have amplified calls for accountability, underscoring the broader discontent over education policies and job shortages affecting the youth.

Authorities are cracking down on protesters, and with the demonstrations spreading to major cities across India, the issue remains a contentious debate. Despite the tension, government officials state they are open to discussing exam reforms and addressing student concerns in parliament.