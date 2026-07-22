S&P 500's Rocky Road: Navigating Market Maneuvers

The S&P 500 faces challenges in breaking new ground, fluctuating since mid-May and influenced by Middle East tensions. Technical indices showed a temporary recovery above key averages, yet a consistent rally remains elusive. Market watchers keenly observe levels and indicators for future trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 15:30 IST
S&P 500's Rocky Road: Navigating Market Maneuvers
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The S&P 500 has struggled to gain upward momentum, remaining relatively flat since mid-May despite reaching a record high on June 2. The market's future direction remains uncertain, largely due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Recent trading sessions saw the index record two consecutive closes below its 50-day moving average, considered significant by technical analysts for identifying market trends. It also briefly fell below a key Gann line before rallying slightly.

To resume its upward trajectory, the index needs to surpass its July 10 peak. Analysts warn that increased selling could occur if certain support levels are breached, particularly if global tensions escalate.

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