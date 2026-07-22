Global Growth Threatened as US-Iran Tensions Rise

Heightened tensions between the United States and Iran are poised to inflate global prices, elevate interest rates, and potentially slash global economic growth to 1.3%, warns Indermit Gill, the World Bank's chief economist. Gill, set to retire soon, emphasized in an interview the severe ramifications already near realization.

Prolonged warfare in the Middle East risks extensive damage to oil structures, exacerbating food insecurity as disruptions spread to essential agricultural supplies. Gill highlighted how countries struggling with high debt could witness further financial strain as borrowing costs soar, diverting funds from crucial services like health and education.

Global economic strains manifest with nations like Pakistan requesting substantial aid, and 40% of low- to middle-income countries already facing debt distress. While the US, China, and India remain relatively protected, developing nations may find solace in artificial intelligence advancements offering a potential counterbalance to economic downturns.