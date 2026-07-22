Global Growth Threatened as US-Iran Tensions Rise

Escalating tensions between the US and Iran could trigger global inflation, raise interest rates, and reduce growth to 1.3%, World Bank’s Indermit Gill warns. Prolonged conflict risks disrupting oil infrastructure and agriculture, straining economies, particularly those still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Interest rate hikes threaten highly indebted nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 15:31 IST
Global Growth Threatened as US-Iran Tensions Rise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Heightened tensions between the United States and Iran are poised to inflate global prices, elevate interest rates, and potentially slash global economic growth to 1.3%, warns Indermit Gill, the World Bank's chief economist. Gill, set to retire soon, emphasized in an interview the severe ramifications already near realization.

Prolonged warfare in the Middle East risks extensive damage to oil structures, exacerbating food insecurity as disruptions spread to essential agricultural supplies. Gill highlighted how countries struggling with high debt could witness further financial strain as borrowing costs soar, diverting funds from crucial services like health and education.

Global economic strains manifest with nations like Pakistan requesting substantial aid, and 40% of low- to middle-income countries already facing debt distress. While the US, China, and India remain relatively protected, developing nations may find solace in artificial intelligence advancements offering a potential counterbalance to economic downturns.

TRENDING

1
Centre Launches ₹175 Crore Mission to Boost Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric

Centre Launches ₹175 Crore Mission to Boost Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric

Afghanistan
2
Taiwan Tests Communication Endurance in Civil Defence Drills

Taiwan Tests Communication Endurance in Civil Defence Drills

Taiwan
3
Tropical Storm Bertha Emerges Off Alabama Coast

Tropical Storm Bertha Emerges Off Alabama Coast

United States
4
Nicaragua’s Electoral Freeze: Ortega's Grip Tightens

Nicaragua’s Electoral Freeze: Ortega's Grip Tightens

Nicaragua

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Governance Has a Human Problem: Rules Can Be Safe, Fair and Still Fail Society

Green Power, Old Injustices: Colombia’s Energy Transition at a Crossroads

Before Driverless Cars Scale, Cities Need to Rewrite the Rules

Why the Future of Virology Depends on Explainable and Equitable AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026