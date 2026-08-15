Tragedy in Academia: The Sudden Death of Professor Jason Arday

Former University of Cambridge professor Jason Arday has been found dead in his south London home, British media reported on Friday. The sociologist, previously involved in a plagiarism scandal, had recently resigned, becoming the focal point of academic discussions.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed his death after he was discovered unresponsive at his Battersea residence. While his death is treated as unexpected, authorities do not suspect foul play. A coroner's investigation will follow.

Arday, a prominent academic and the university's youngest Black professor, leaves a legacy marked by controversy and inquiry. His sudden passing adds a somber note to recent academic debates.