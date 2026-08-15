Vandalism at World War Two Memorial Sparks Controversy and Arrest

A Kentucky woman named Melissa Farris has been apprehended and charged with two felony counts for vandalizing the World War Two Memorial in Washington, according to U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Jeanine Pirro. The charges each carry potential penalties of up to 10 years in prison.

The memorial was defaced with bubbly soap and graffiti, including the phrase 'Clean hands Dirty $.' On social media, Farris shared videos of herself spray painting the monument and questioning the lack of police response, dubbing herself a 'pirate captain' advocating for public accountability.

Farris's actions have stirred public anger and prompted U.S. Park Police investigation, while President Donald Trump criticized authorities for their handling of previous vandalism cases. The event has ignited national debate on civic responsibility and public spending.