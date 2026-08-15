Tensions at Sea: ADNOC Vessel Attacked in Strait of Hormuz
The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company reported that one of its vessels was attacked while passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Despite the incident, no injuries were reported, and the situation has been brought under control.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
On Saturday, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) announced that one of its vessels suffered an attack while navigating through the geopolitically sensitive Strait of Hormuz.
No crew members sustained injuries, according to the state oil company, which assured that the situation is now under control.
This incident highlights the persistent tensions in international shipping lanes that are crucial for global oil transport.
ALSO READ
-
Tensions at Strait of Hormuz: ADNOC Vessel Attacked
-
Tehran's Defiant Stance on the Strait of Hormuz
-
Tensions Surge: Iran Defies U.S. Claim Over Strait of Hormuz
-
Fueling the Future: Trump's Bold Move in the Strait of Hormuz
-
Market Woes: S&P 500 Slips Amid AI Stock Volatility and Geopolitical Tensions