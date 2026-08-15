Tensions at Sea: ADNOC Vessel Attacked in Strait of Hormuz

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company reported that one of its vessels was attacked while passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Despite the incident, no injuries were reported, and the situation has been brought under control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2026 03:12 IST | Created: 15-08-2026 03:12 IST
Tensions at Sea: ADNOC Vessel Attacked in Strait of Hormuz
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

On Saturday, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) announced that one of its vessels suffered an attack while navigating through the geopolitically sensitive Strait of Hormuz.

No crew members sustained injuries, according to the state oil company, which assured that the situation is now under control.

This incident highlights the persistent tensions in international shipping lanes that are crucial for global oil transport.

TRENDING

1
Ceuta Crisis: Spain Fortifies Borders Amid New Migration Threat

Ceuta Crisis: Spain Fortifies Borders Amid New Migration Threat

Spain
2
Haftar's Intervention: U.S. Missionary Freed from Islamic State Captivity

Haftar's Intervention: U.S. Missionary Freed from Islamic State Captivity

Libya
3
Powerful Quake Jolts Indonesian Coast

Powerful Quake Jolts Indonesian Coast

Indonesia
4
Powerful Quake Jolts Indonesia's Shores

Powerful Quake Jolts Indonesia's Shores

Indonesia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Progressed, Not Prepared: The Classroom Reality Behind South Africa’s Inclusion Policy

The New Literacy Crisis: Knowing How to Use AI Is No Longer Enough

Jordan’s Public Services Are Going Digital, but Institutional Change Has Yet to Catch Up

Mpox Exposes the Cost of Waiting Until a Regional Disease Becomes a Global Emergency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026