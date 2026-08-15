SK Group Power Struggle: Chey Tae-won's Record Divorce Case

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won is appealing a South Korean court ruling to pay 944 billion won to his ex-wife, Roh Soh-yeong, in a landmark divorce settlement. This case has captured investor attention due to implications for Chey's control over the conglomerate amid an AI-driven surge in SK's value.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2026 03:18 IST | Created: 15-08-2026 03:18 IST
SK Group Power Struggle: Chey Tae-won's Record Divorce Case
Chey Tae-won
  • Country:
  • South Korea

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won is challenging a South Korean court's order for him to pay his former wife, Roh Soh-yeong, 944 billion won in a record divorce settlement, according to his legal team.

The decision by the Seoul High Court reduced a prior award of 1.38 trillion won, excluding contributions from Roh's father, former President Roh Tae-woo. This development occurs as SK Group's semiconductor assets soar in value amid an AI boom.

With Chey's appeal, the case continues to draw investor interest, focusing on Chey's control of SK Group. Recent developments, such as SK Hynix's success, underscore the conglomerate's pivotal role in AI infrastructure investment.

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