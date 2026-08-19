Preparing for the Unthinkable: Thai Schools Conduct Active Shooter Drills

Thai schools initiated active shooter drills in response to a recent tragic shooting incident. In Bangkok, students participated in 'run, hide, fight' exercises. The drills, mandated by the Education Minister, aim to prepare students for potential threats and enhance overall school security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 13:52 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 13:52 IST
Preparing for the Unthinkable: Thai Schools Conduct Active Shooter Drills
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In a decisive move to bolster school security, Thai institutions held active shooter drills following a recent tragedy. The incident in question saw an adolescent shooter claim the lives of several individuals at a school.

At Bangkok's Surasamontree School, students were engaged in 'run, hide, fight' exercises. A police officer, mimicking a gunman, participated, while students practiced evasion and defense tactics, including barricading doors and using furniture to impede the attacker.

Education Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong's directive has led to schools implementing detailed emergency procedures. Enhanced security measures, like metal detectors, are now commonplace. Officials emphasize the importance of equipping students with skills to manage such incidents effectively.

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