UNESCO Trains Nepal Teachers to Help 14,000 Children Return to Learning After Floods

More than 14,000 children in Nepal have experienced disruptions to their education following the devastating Bhote Koshi flood on 26 August 2026, leaving many families struggling to recover from the disaster. The flooding affected children's access to learning and created emotional challenges for students who witnessed destruction, displacement and uncertainty in their communities. UNESCO has launched a teacher training initiative to help schools restore learning activities and provide emotional support to children as they return to classrooms.

Recovering from a natural disaster involves more than reopening schools because children may experience fear, anxiety and difficulties concentrating after traumatic events. Teachers play an important role in helping students regain confidence, rebuild daily routines and feel safe in their learning environments, particularly in communities where educational resources are limited. Recognising these needs, UNESCO organised a three-day training programme focused on Education in Emergencies and Psychosocial Support to strengthen teachers' ability to respond to students affected by flooding.

The programme took place from 13 to 15 October 2026 in partnership with Save the Children International, Gajuri Rural Municipality, Benighat Rorang Rural Municipality and local organisation Focus Nepal. It brought together 28 educators from flood-affected communities, providing practical guidance on maintaining education during emergencies and responding to children's emotional and psychological needs. The initiative reflects growing attention to the importance of combining continued education with psychosocial support during disaster recovery.

Teachers Receive Practical Training to Support Flood-Affected Children

The workshop included 24 teachers and resource teachers from Gajuri Rural Municipality and four teachers from Benighat Rorang Rural Municipality, bringing together educators working directly with students affected by the disaster. Participants received guidance on approaches for maintaining learning during emergencies, helping them understand how schools can respond when disasters disrupt regular classroom activities. Teachers described the programme as practical and relevant to the challenges facing their schools and communities during the recovery process.

The sessions covered psychosocial support, socio-emotional learning and basic counselling approaches designed to help educators recognise and respond to students experiencing emotional difficulties. These skills are particularly important for children whose experiences during flooding may affect their ability to concentrate, participate in classroom activities or feel secure in educational settings. The training encouraged teachers to create supportive learning environments where children can gradually rebuild their confidence and continue their education despite the difficulties they have experienced.

Strengthening Teachers' Well-Being and School Disaster Preparedness

UNESCO's programme also addressed the emotional well-being of teachers, recognising that educators working in disaster-affected communities may face personal challenges alongside their professional responsibilities. Supporting teachers' mental health is important because their ability to guide students through recovery can be affected by the pressures of managing disrupted schools and responding to children's needs. The workshop provided opportunities for educators to explore practical approaches to managing these responsibilities and supporting their own psychosocial well-being.

Disaster preparedness and emergency response were important parts of the programme, helping teachers understand their responsibilities during future emergencies and the recovery period that follows. Sunita Khatiwada, Head of the Education Section of Gajuri Rural Municipality, inaugurated the workshop and described the initiative as timely and relevant to strengthening school preparedness and response capacities. Building these skills can help schools maintain essential learning activities and improve their ability to respond to educational challenges when floods or other disasters affect local communities.

UNESCO Calls for Continued Support to Restore Education

The training programme was supported through the Education in Emergencies allocation of UNESCO's Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4) Emergency Fund, which focuses on strengthening education resilience in communities affected by crises. The fund supports efforts to maintain learning opportunities during emergencies and improve the capacity of education systems to respond to disruptions caused by disasters and other difficult circumstances. Through this initiative, UNESCO and its partners are helping local educators develop the knowledge and skills needed to support children during recovery.

Further assistance remains necessary to ensure that children affected by the Bhote Koshi flood can continue their education and receive appropriate psychosocial support. Schools and teachers need sustained resources, practical guidance and institutional support to address the challenges that remain after immediate emergency responses have ended. UNESCO's intervention highlights the importance of preparing educators to support both learning and emotional recovery, helping flood-affected children regain stability and rebuild their educational future.