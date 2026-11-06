Jordan Seeks to Close Social Security Gaps for Workers Outside Traditional Employment

Jordan has launched a new initiative to expand social insurance coverage for self-employed workers, helping people who work independently gain better access to financial protection and essential social security benefits. The two-year project brings together Jordan's Social Security Corporation (SSC), the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Amman to address challenges faced by workers outside traditional employment arrangements.

The initiative, titled Transforming Social Insurance for Own-Account Workers in Jordan, was officially launched in Amman on 5 November 2026. It focuses on developing more flexible insurance arrangements for individuals whose earnings may change from month to month, making regular contributions difficult and sometimes preventing them from maintaining continuous coverage.

Self-employed workers play an important role in Jordan's economy, but their employment arrangements can create challenges when accessing social insurance systems designed around regular wages and formal employer–employee relationships. The new partnership seeks to make social protection more accessible, affordable and responsive to their financial circumstances.

Flexible Social Insurance Plans for Independent Workers

A major focus of the project is to develop and test social insurance arrangements that reflect the working conditions and income patterns of own-account workers.

Unlike salaried employees who generally receive predictable monthly payments, independent workers may experience periods of high earnings followed by months of limited income. These fluctuations can make fixed contribution requirements difficult to manage, increasing the risk of interrupted insurance coverage.

The project will examine practical ways to introduce greater flexibility into social security arrangements, allowing workers to participate more consistently without placing excessive pressure on their finances.

It will also explore temporary and financially sustainable mechanisms to support workers' insurance contributions, helping improve participation without undermining the long-term financial stability of Jordan's social security system.

Jalal Al-Khasawneh, SSC Assistant Director General for Studies and Information, explained that the corporation is developing new tools and approaches to respond to changes in the labour market. He described the initiative as an important opportunity to create social insurance solutions that better reflect independent working arrangements and help individuals maintain access to essential protection and benefits.

ILO and Norway Support Inclusive Social Protection

The project will be implemented by Jordan's Social Security Corporation, with technical assistance from the ILO and financial support from the Kingdom of Norway. The partnership combines national expertise in managing social insurance programmes with international experience in employment policies, social protection and institutional development.

Amal Mowafi, ILO Country Coordinator for Jordan and Senior Regional Employment Policy Specialist, highlighted the importance of adapting social security systems to changing employment patterns. She explained that access to social protection is essential for decent work and for helping workers move towards formal economic participation.

Mowafi also welcomed the cooperation between the SSC and Norway, recognising their continued contributions to strengthening social protection in Jordan. Nini Pharo Halle, Deputy Head of Mission at the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Amman, reaffirmed Norway's support for developing social insurance systems that are accessible and financially sustainable.

She emphasised the value of strengthening national institutions and creating practical solutions that can provide lasting economic security for independent workers across Jordan.

Worker Awareness and Participation Become Key Priorities

Beyond developing insurance arrangements, the initiative will focus on helping self-employed workers understand their social security rights, available benefits and enrolment procedures.

Many independent workers may find social insurance processes difficult to navigate, particularly when eligibility requirements, contribution payments and administrative procedures are not clearly understood.

Targeted communication and outreach activities will provide workers with information about available protection and the steps required to participate in the system. These efforts are intended to improve awareness and encourage sustained engagement with social insurance programmes.

The project will also involve consultations with government institutions, employers' organisations, workers' representatives, civil society groups, development partners and representatives of own-account workers.

Their participation will help identify practical challenges, assess workers' needs and develop arrangements that reflect the realities of independent employment.

The initiative will use evidence gathered during testing, including enrolment levels and continued participation, to assess which approaches work effectively. Successful arrangements could eventually be integrated into existing SSC systems and considered for broader implementation.

Project Supports Jordan's Long-Term Economic Priorities

Scheduled to continue until July 2028, the initiative forms part of Jordan's wider efforts to strengthen social protection and improve economic security across different categories of employment.

Its objectives align with the country's Economic Modernization Vision and National Social Protection Strategy, which identify inclusive economic development and stronger protection systems as important national priorities.

By addressing barriers that prevent independent workers from participating consistently in social insurance, the project could help more people gain access to essential benefits and greater financial security.

Stronger insurance participation may also support the transition towards formal economic activity by encouraging workers to establish more stable connections with national social protection institutions.

The partnership between Jordan, the ILO and Norway reflects growing recognition that social security systems must adapt to changing employment arrangements. Developing flexible contribution mechanisms, strengthening public awareness and involving workers in policy design could help Jordan build a more inclusive and sustainable system that protects independent workers throughout their working lives.