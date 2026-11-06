"Their religion is Hindutva, not Sanatan": Digvijay Singh slams BJP, defends his "spreading hatred is Hindutva" remarks

"The BJP has its own version, Hindutva. They only started using the term Sanatan Dharma after I brought it up. Their religion is Hindutva; it is not Sanatan. I said not 'Hindu', but 'Hindutva' spreads hatred," Singh told reporters.

ANI | Updated: 06-11-2026 14:56 IST | Created: 06-11-2026 14:56 IST
"Their religion is Hindutva, not Sanatan": Digvijay Singh slams BJP, defends his "spreading hatred is Hindutva" remarks
Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Amid a row over his "spreading hatred is Hindutva" remark, senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Friday said the BJP's religion was Hindutva and not Sanatan Dharma. He clarified that the remarks made by him targeted Hindutva and not Hindus. He added that the BJP started using the term " Sanatan Dharma " only after he brought it up.

"The BJP has its own version, Hindutva. They only started using the term Sanatan Dharma after I brought it up. Their religion is Hindutva; it is not Sanatan. I said not 'Hindu', but 'Hindutva' spreads hatred," Singh told reporters here. Digvijay is undertaking 'Sanatan Swabhiman Yatra' (Sanatan Self-Respect March), from Ujjain to Ayodhya.

Earlier in September, the Congress leader, in a Facebook post, emphasised that while Lord Shri Ram represents deep faith and self-respect for millions of followers, it has become imperative to speak out against the exploitation of religion and the trivialisation of devotees' beliefs. Clarifying the intent behind the initiative, Digvijaya Singh emphasised, “This journey is not intended to support or oppose any political party; rather, it is about upholding transparency, truth, and reverence in the name of religion. It aims to strengthen social harmony and Sanatan values.”

Inviting public participation, Singh shared a digital link for citizens wishing to join the campaign against the exploitation carried out in the name of faith. Digvijay started his yatra amid the chaos over allegations of Ram Mandir donation theft, with the opposition criticising the ruling BJP on several occasions. (ANI)

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