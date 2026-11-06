Building Better Classrooms: UNESCO Brings Six Countries Together for Education Reform

Education representatives from six countries have come together to strengthen cooperation on student health, emotional well-being and inclusive learning, with a particular focus on improving teachers' professional skills and creating supportive school environments. The annual meeting of the regional initiative Expanding Opportunities: Education for Health and Well-being in a Personality-Developing Learning Environment brought together institutions from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. The discussions focused on progress achieved in 2026 and identified priorities for 2027, including teacher development, digital learning resources and stronger partnerships between educational institutions.

The meeting was organised by the UNESCO Institute for Information Technologies in Education (UNESCO IITE) and the Charitable Foundation Investment in the Future, in cooperation with the UNESCO Regional Office in Almaty. A total of 45 representatives from universities, national education academies, teacher training institutions, education authorities, schools and partner organisations participated through in-person and online sessions. Participants shared experiences from their education systems and explored practical ways to make classrooms safer, more inclusive and better equipped to support children's personal development.

The regional initiative, launched in 2022, has helped educational institutions across Eastern Europe and Central Asia work together on improving learning environments that support both academic progress and student well-being. Its activities recognise that children's educational experiences are shaped not only by classroom teaching but also by emotional support, positive relationships and access to appropriate learning resources. The latest meeting highlighted opportunities to expand professional training, strengthen cooperation between schools and universities and make educational materials available to more teachers in their own languages.

Teacher Training Strengthens Inclusive and Supportive Learning

Developing teachers' professional skills remained a major priority during the discussions, particularly in helping educators respond to students with different learning and emotional needs. In 2026, a total of 212 educators from Central Asia and Belarus participated in an international professional development programme, with 198 successfully completing the training and receiving certificates. The programme helped strengthen teachers' knowledge and practical approaches to creating classrooms where students feel respected, supported and encouraged to develop their abilities.

Education partners discussed expanding professional learning opportunities in 2027, including additional training on social and emotional learning and inclusive education. These areas are important for helping teachers understand students' emotional experiences, support positive classroom relationships and respond to challenges that may affect children's participation in school. Participants also considered how continued professional development could help educators share successful teaching approaches and improve the quality of learning across different education systems.

UNESCO Plans Multilingual Digital Courses and School Resource Centres

Improving access to educational materials in national languages emerged as an important priority, reflecting the need for teachers to use resources that are relevant and accessible in their local communities. UNESCO IITE and the UNESCO Regional Office in Almaty presented plans to adapt the EduHub digital learning platform and two online courses covering health education and the prevention of violence and bullying into Kazakh, Kyrgyz, Uzbek and Turkmen. Representatives of partner institutions expressed their commitment to supporting the translation, adaptation and wider distribution of these resources among educators.

The proposed multilingual courses could make professional learning more accessible to teachers who prefer using their national languages when studying topics related to student health, safety and emotional well-being. Participants recognised that easily accessible digital resources can help educators strengthen their understanding of bullying prevention, supportive communication and healthier learning environments. The initiative also supports broader efforts to improve educational opportunities through technology and cooperation between institutions working across different countries.

School-based resource centres received particular attention during the meeting because of their growing role in promoting student well-being and providing practical support to educational institutions. Representatives from Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan shared experiences of developing these centres and discussed opportunities to strengthen cooperation between schools and universities. Such partnerships can help teachers access educational resources, exchange professional knowledge and develop more effective approaches to supporting students' personal and social development.

Digital Innovation and Regional Partnerships Shape Education Priorities for 2027

Innovation and digital transformation formed another important part of the discussions, with participants exploring how technology and creative educational approaches can improve teaching and learning experiences. A representative from Beijing Normal University presented the outcomes of the Design for the Futures Global Competition, supported jointly by the university and UNESCO IITE, alongside the SMART-Schools initiative promoting innovative approaches to digital education. Participants also celebrated the achievement of a student team from Kyrgyzstan, which received a bronze award at the competition's global finals held in Beijing in October 2026.

Education partners expressed support for continued professional development programmes, thematic webinars and joint research projects that could strengthen cooperation throughout 2027. They also discussed exchanging successful educational practices and developing a shared calendar of regional activities to improve coordination between participating institutions. These planned activities are expected to support further collaboration on inclusive education, student well-being and the effective use of digital learning tools.

The regional initiative continues to connect educational institutions across Eastern Europe and Central Asia, encouraging countries to share resources and strengthen their approaches to health and well-being education. Its work places teachers at the centre of educational improvement, recognising that well-prepared educators are essential for creating safe classrooms and responding to the diverse needs of learners. The priorities identified for 2027 reflect a shared commitment to building learning environments where children can develop academic knowledge, emotional confidence and the personal skills needed for their future.