Are We Monitoring Our Oceans Enough? New Global Report Raises Concerns

The Global Ocean Observing System (GOOS) has released its Status Report 2026, highlighting progress in monitoring the world's oceans and warning that major gaps in observation networks continue to threaten climate research, weather forecasting and coastal safety.

Led by UNESCO's Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC), GOOS brings together countries, research institutions, scientists and ocean professionals to collect essential information about changing marine conditions. These observations help communities prepare for extreme weather, understand rising sea levels, protect marine ecosystems and support industries that depend on healthy oceans.

The report provides an interactive overview of global ocean monitoring networks, national contributions and the practical benefits of ocean observations. It also identifies funding shortages, uneven geographical coverage and limited international participation as major challenges that could weaken the world's ability to understand ocean changes.

67 Countries Contribute to Global Ocean Monitoring

According to the report, 67 countries currently contribute physical and biogeochemical measurements through 17 ocean observing networks monitored by OceanOPS, the operational centre jointly supported by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and IOC.

These networks collect information using ocean buoys, underwater instruments, research platforms and long-term monitoring stations, with satellite observations providing additional data from space. Scientists also study marine organisms and ecosystems to understand how ocean conditions affect biodiversity and environmental health.

The collected information supports weather prediction, climate monitoring, maritime safety, coastal risk management and sustainable ocean-based economic activities. Accurate and continuous measurements are particularly important for identifying changes in ocean temperatures, currents and other conditions that influence weather patterns across the world.

WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo stressed that ocean observations are essential for understanding the climate system and predicting major events such as El Niño. She described ocean monitoring as a global public good that deserves investment reflecting its importance to countries and communities worldwide.

Major Monitoring Gaps Threaten Ocean Research

Despite improvements in ocean observing technologies and established monitoring networks, the report identifies serious gaps in geographical coverage and long-term financial support. Much of the world's sustained observing capacity remains concentrated among major contributors, particularly G7 countries and Australia. Many developing countries and Small Island Developing States face difficulties maintaining the equipment, technical expertise and financial resources required for regular marine monitoring.

The Southern Ocean, polar regions, deep oceans, marginal seas and several coastal environments remain insufficiently monitored, creating challenges for scientists trying to understand environmental changes in these areas. Limited observations can also reduce the quality of information available to coastal communities facing increasing climate-related risks.

IOC Executive Secretary Vidar Helgesen emphasised that strengthening ocean monitoring requires effective governance alongside scientific development. He called for greater investment and stronger cooperation between governments to establish observation systems that countries can maintain over extended periods.

Ocean Data Supports Coastal Protection and Marine Conservation

The 2026 report highlights how ocean observations provide practical benefits beyond scientific research, particularly for communities vulnerable to rising seas and changing marine conditions.

In the Pacific region, marine observations support the development of tools that help communities understand coastal risks and improve their preparedness for sea-level rise. Reliable ocean information can support decisions about infrastructure, disaster planning and the protection of coastal livelihoods.

The report also highlights monitoring activities in polar oceans, where scientists are working to address important gaps in climate observations. Continuous measurements from these regions are valuable for understanding ocean circulation, temperature changes and their influence on the global climate.

Coral and algae observations are contributing to international efforts to monitor coral reef ecosystems and support restoration initiatives. These measurements help researchers assess ecosystem conditions and identify environmental pressures affecting marine biodiversity.

Stronger International Cooperation Needed for Ocean Monitoring

GOOS has identified improved coordination, broader international participation and more effective data sharing as essential steps towards building a reliable global observing system.

The report highlights a new International Alliance, led by the European Union and Canada, designed to support and strengthen GOOS. Such partnerships can help expand participation, improve coordination and encourage sustained investment in ocean monitoring infrastructure.

GOOS Director Joanna Post warned that insufficient coordination between national, regional and global observation systems can result in duplicated activities, unresolved monitoring gaps and valuable information failing to reach the people who need it.

The report also shares an example of international collaboration involving the recovery of a lost ocean glider at sea, demonstrating the cooperation required to maintain observation networks across vast marine environments.

With climate risks, coastal development and demands for ocean resources increasing, sustained marine observations are becoming essential for protecting communities and managing ocean ecosystems. The 2026 GOOS Status Report underlines the need for stronger international commitment, reliable funding and wider access to ocean data to ensure that countries can respond effectively to changing marine conditions.