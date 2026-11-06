New Panama Office Could Speed Up EIB Energy Investment in Central America

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has officially launched a new regional office in Panama to strengthen investment partnerships and support infrastructure development across Central America and Mexico. The announcement was made during the 30th Ibero-American Summit in Madrid on 5 November 2026, marking an important expansion of the European Union's financial cooperation with the region. Operational since October 2026, the office will serve Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico and Panama, helping governments and businesses access financing for strategic development projects.

The new representation has been established under a host country agreement with Panama, allowing the EIB to work more closely with public institutions, private companies and financial organizations throughout the six countries. Its responsibilities include identifying investment opportunities, supporting project preparation and implementation, and improving coordination between European and regional partners. The initiative is expected to strengthen cooperation in energy, sustainable transport, water and sanitation, and innovation, supporting economic development and improved public services.

EIB President Nadia Calviño and Panama's Minister of Foreign Affairs Javier Martínez-Acha Vásquez attended the official launch alongside representatives from Central America and Mexico. The EIB has already financed major infrastructure and development projects in the region, including the Panama Canal, alongside investments in water services, healthcare, small businesses and women's economic empowerment. Establishing a permanent regional presence will help the bank maintain closer relationships with local partners and turn investment priorities into projects that benefit communities and businesses.

€1 Billion Energy Initiative to Strengthen Regional Electricity Networks

The new office's major responsibilities will be supporting the EIB's initiative to provide approximately €1 billion in financing for electricity integration across Central America. The initiative was announced during the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States–European Union (CELAC–EU) Summit in Santa Marta, Colombia, in November 2025, reflecting a commitment to stronger regional energy cooperation. The financing is intended to support electricity infrastructure and closer connections between national power systems, helping countries improve energy integration and strengthen the reliability of electricity supplies.

Considerable progress has already been made in implementing the energy financing initiative, with the new Panama office expected to help accelerate the finalization of remaining projects in Honduras and Guatemala. Closer cooperation with local governments, electricity authorities and financial institutions could help address project preparation challenges and move planned investments toward implementation. EIB President Nadia Calviño highlighted the progress achieved in regional energy integration as evidence of the bank's commitment to delivering practical development results.

Stronger Investment Partnerships Across Six Countries

The new office will support a renewed phase of EIB financing activities across Central America and Mexico, building on investments and partnerships established in recent years. Since September 2025, the bank has signed new financing agreements in Costa Rica, Panama and Mexico, with additional operations being prepared in El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala. Greater engagement with regional institutions and businesses is expected to help identify investment needs, improve project coordination and support the implementation of development initiatives.

Panama's Minister of Foreign Affairs Javier Martínez-Acha Vásquez emphasized that the country's connectivity and existing relationship with the EIB make it a suitable location for the regional representation. He explained that the office will strengthen cooperation with governments, businesses and financial institutions, supporting investment projects in energy, sustainable mobility, water and sanitation, and innovation. A stronger local presence is expected to help regional partners communicate directly with the bank and improve coordination during project development and implementation.

The EIB's existing activities demonstrate its involvement in areas that directly affect economic opportunities and everyday living conditions across the region. Financing for infrastructure, healthcare, water systems and small businesses has supported the bank's broader development partnership with Central American countries and Mexico. The regional office will help strengthen these relationships and create opportunities for additional investments that support businesses, public services and sustainable infrastructure.

EU Global Gateway Strategy to Support Long-Term Development

The expansion forms part of the European Union's Global Gateway strategy, which supports sustainable infrastructure development and stronger economic connections between Europe and partner countries. Through its international development arm, EIB Global, the bank will coordinate with the EU Delegation, European and regional development finance institutions, and public and private sector organizations. These partnerships are intended to improve access to financing and help transform shared development priorities into investment projects with lasting economic, social and environmental benefits.

The regional representation will help strengthen project preparation, financing coordination and implementation across countries with different infrastructure and development needs. Closer cooperation between European financial institutions and regional partners could create more opportunities for investment in electricity networks, transport systems, water infrastructure and business development. These efforts are expected to improve the delivery of development projects and strengthen economic connections between Central America, Mexico and the European Union.

EIB President Nadia Calviño reaffirmed the European Union's commitment to remaining a reliable financial and development partner for Latin America and the Caribbean. The new Panama office will provide a permanent regional platform for deepening partnerships, accelerating investment decisions and supporting projects that respond to local economic priorities. Through stronger institutional cooperation and expanded infrastructure financing, the EIB expects to support sustainable development and improve opportunities for millions of people and businesses across Central America and Mexico.