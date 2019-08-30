North West set to host Tourism Career Expo from 19-21 Sept

The North West province is set to host the National Tourism Career Expo (NTCE) next month.

The NTCE is an initiative of the National Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Tourism, Hospitality and Sport Sector Education and Training Authority (CATHSSETA) and the North West Department of Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism as the host province.

Speaking at Thursday's launch in Potchefstroom, Tourism Deputy Minister Fish Mahlalela said the NTCE aims to contribute meaningfully to the economy by creating sustainable jobs.

"We are pleased with the impact the NTCE has made in terms of skilling young people and raising awareness of the opportunities that are presented by the sector and its multifaceted industries," said Mahlalela.

The Deputy Minister said regardless of South Africa's current economic challenges, tourism has proven to be a sector which remains competitive as it has the potential to create valuable and sustainable jobs.

The province will host the NTCE from 19 to 21 September at the Royal Marang Hotel outside Rustenburg.

The expo is also aimed at bridging the information gap between industry, government educators, learners and training authorities within the tourism sector and its related fields.

The MEC for Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism, Kenetswe Mosenogi, announced that the NTCE attracted over 4 000 learners from all provinces in 2018 and this year, 5 000 learners are targeted to attend.

"In our efforts to diversify and grow the provincial economy, we are committed to investing in tourism. Tourism has contributed largely to the Growth Domestic Product (GDP) and we can exponentially grow our efforts. As a province we are inspired to do extraordinary things to achieve that growth," said Mosenogi.

The expo will be held under the theme: "Broadening your horizons through tourism opportunities".

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)