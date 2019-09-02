International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

NCERT, its constituents play key role in strengthening nation's foundation: HRD minister

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 02-09-2019 15:03 IST
NCERT, its constituents play key role in strengthening nation's foundation: HRD minister

The NCERT and its constituent units play a significant role in strengthening the foundation of the nation through curriculum and textbooks, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Monday. He made the comments at 59th foundation day celebrations of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) here.

"NCERT and all its constituent units play a significant role in strengthening the foundation of the nation through its curriculum and textbooks. The curriculum developed by NCERT is not only unique, the syllabus and textbooks are recognised and appreciated worldwide," Nishank said. The HRD minister also laid the foundation stone for the NCERT's auditorium and released the results of the National Talent Search Scholarships (NTS), 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019