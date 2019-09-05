More Hindi-medium educational institutions would be set up in

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday stressed on building more Hindi-medium educational institutions in the state keeping in mind the large number of Hindi-speaking people. Speaking in the state Assembly where the Hindi University Bill was passed to provide higher education to Hindi-speaking people, Banerjee said the new university would show a new path to the state.

"The Hindi University which is coming up in the state will show us a new path. It will stand for harmony and unity," Banerjee said. She requested the Education department to quickly initiate construction works for the university on the land that has been already acquired.

Banerjee said the name of the Hindi University will be decided after talking to all communities. "The name of the Hindi University will be decided later after talking to all communities. I will request the Education department to start the construction works as the land has been acquired and foundation stone has been laid," she said.

Construction works for Gandhi University, in celebration of 150 years of his birth anniversary, have started, she added. "There are several Hindi-speaking people staying in West Bengal. We are coming up with a University in Jhargram.

We have allotted (universities) to all districts. We have given recognition to different languages," she said. Banerjee further added: "Importance must be given in setting up with more and more Hindi-medium schools, colleges and universities... There are several people who have requested me on this." The chief minister said that her government has build many universities in the past and many more were in the pipeline.

So far, we have build 31 universities in the state and there are several which are under the process. We have come up with 50 colleges and 7,000 schools and engineering colleges and medical colleges, she said. To establish a centre of excellence exclusively devoted to enrich the Hindi language in the field of higher education especially in the field of literature, journalism and other allied branches of studies, the West Bengal government has decided to establish a state-aided university by the name of the Hindi University in the Howrah district.

Large number of Hindi-speaking people, mainly from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, arrived in the state in the early 19th century following large scale industrialisation in and around the city and adjacent Howrah district..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)