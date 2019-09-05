Teachers should not be ill-treated, says Bengal guv

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Thursday said the society should not ill-treat teachers as they are the most important cog in the education system. In every small town, a school is known by its human resources - its teachers - and not the infrastructure it has, the governor said at a Teachers' Day function by the St Xavier's College Alumni Association here.

"If a teacher is ill-treated, if a teacher has to cry aloud, it won't be right, it should not happen," he said. Dhankar did not specify any incident but there have been reports of attacks on teachers in some educational institutes and teachers taking out rallies and holding sit-ins in the state in recent times.

Paying rich tribute to the second president of India S Radhakrishnan, on whose birth anniversary the country observes the Teachers' Day, Dhankar said he has been globally recognised as a great philosopher and remembered as a teacher. PTI SUS NN NN.

