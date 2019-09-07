College building, constructed with Indian aid, inaugurated in Kathmandu

India Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri on Saturday inaugurated a building of Koteshwor Multiple Campus in Kathmandu District, which has been constructed with India's grant assistance. The Koteshwor campus, established in 1990, is a non-profit, non-governmental community college.

Affiliated with Tribhuvan University, the campus offers Bachelors level education courses in humanities and Masters level in management. The campus is affiliated with the National Examination Board and it offers ten-plus-two program in management and humanities as well.

The campus has over 3,700 students, around 60 per cent of whom are girls. The new three-storied building is constructed with the Government of India's grant assistance of Nepalise Rs 45.1 million. It comprises 18 classrooms, office room and an administration complex.

The Indian Embassy said the new building will boost learning environment in the region. Ruling Nepal Communist Party leader Mahendra Bahadur Pandey, former foreign secretary Madan Bhattarai and Chairman of District Coordination Committee Shiva Sundar Raj Vaidya attended the inauguration function.

